-$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) will post ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Merus posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.62). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.81). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Merus.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRUS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Merus in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

MRUS traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.37. The stock had a trading volume of 59,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,329. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00. Merus has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $20.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Merus in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Merus by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Merus by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in Merus by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

