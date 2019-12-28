Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Equities analysts expect Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Seabridge Gold posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Seabridge Gold.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Seabridge Gold from $25.40 to $25.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of SA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,658. Seabridge Gold has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $16.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,809,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,498,000 after purchasing an additional 599,107 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 179,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 764,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 162,305 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after purchasing an additional 116,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. 25.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

