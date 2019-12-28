Short Interest in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Rises By 43.9%

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the November 28th total of 882,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 560,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

LADR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.10 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.87.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 37.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,560,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,523,000 after purchasing an additional 697,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,895,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,761,000 after purchasing an additional 350,022 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 8.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,959,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,160,000 after purchasing an additional 238,661 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 9.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,262,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,582,000 after purchasing an additional 187,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,509,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,336,000 after purchasing an additional 173,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

LADR traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $18.21. The company had a trading volume of 410,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 77.18 and a quick ratio of 77.18. Ladder Capital has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $18.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $69.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 69.74%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

