Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) Short Interest Update

Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 761,800 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the November 28th total of 543,200 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 165,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLXT. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Calyxt by 91.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the second quarter worth $146,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the second quarter worth $228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calyxt by 56.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Calyxt by 242.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 35,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Calyxt alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLXT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Calyxt in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Calyxt to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Calyxt from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

NASDAQ CLXT traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $6.41. 118,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,778. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21. Calyxt has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 12.38 and a quick ratio of 11.97.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 1,016.27% and a negative return on equity of 43.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Calyxt will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.