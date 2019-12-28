Short Interest in Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) Increases By 40.9%

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the November 28th total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Get Ritter Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RTTR remained flat at $$0.16 during midday trading on Friday. 1,665,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,714. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60. Ritter Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.35.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23).

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritter Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.