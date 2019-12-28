LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) Short Interest Up 42.2% in December

LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the November 28th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 573,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in LSC Communications by 1,232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20,118 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LSC Communications by 473.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21,230 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LSC Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in LSC Communications by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 15,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in LSC Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LSC Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of LKSD remained flat at $$0.37 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 786,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,808. LSC Communications has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $9.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). LSC Communications had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.57 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that LSC Communications will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSC Communications Company Profile

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties.

