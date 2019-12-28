Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the November 28th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

FONR stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.51. The company had a trading volume of 11,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,514. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.69. Fonar has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $25.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.55.

Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter. Fonar had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 16.27%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Fonar by 5.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Fonar by 31.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Fonar by 79.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Fonar in the second quarter valued at $684,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Fonar by 4.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,147,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FONR. ValuEngine raised shares of Fonar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fonar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) company primarily in the Unites States. It is involved in the research, development, production, and marketing of medical scanning equipment, which uses principles of MRI for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, other medical conditions, and injuries.

