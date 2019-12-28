Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the November 28th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
FONR stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.51. The company had a trading volume of 11,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,514. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.69. Fonar has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $25.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.55.
Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter. Fonar had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 16.27%.
A number of research firms have commented on FONR. ValuEngine raised shares of Fonar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fonar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.
About Fonar
FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) company primarily in the Unites States. It is involved in the research, development, production, and marketing of medical scanning equipment, which uses principles of MRI for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, other medical conditions, and injuries.
Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?
Receive News & Ratings for Fonar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fonar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.