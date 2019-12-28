Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Short Interest Update

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the November 28th total of 28,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE:MEC traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. 95,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,408. Mayville Engineering has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $128.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.10 million. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 13.70%. Research analysts predict that Mayville Engineering will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy L. Christen purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Also, Director Jay O. Rothman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.79 per share, for a total transaction of $97,900.00. Insiders have bought a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $558,225 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEC. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,978,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,024,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,902,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,161,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MEC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

