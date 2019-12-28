DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Short Interest Update

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the November 28th total of 2,170,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 769,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DURECT by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,092,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 950,305 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in DURECT by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,207,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 161,800 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in DURECT by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,684,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 309,648 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in DURECT by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,155,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in DURECT by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 28,282 shares in the last quarter. 30.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DRRX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,936,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,463. The stock has a market cap of $629.02 million, a PE ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.75. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.81.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 105.07% and a negative return on equity of 119.34%. Equities analysts expect that DURECT will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DRRX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DURECT from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $3.50 price objective on shares of DURECT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DURECT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.53.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

