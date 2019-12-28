Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Short Interest Update

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 195,900 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the November 28th total of 136,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAFT. BidaskClub lowered Safety Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $88,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,801. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,546,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,122,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,231,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

SAFT traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $92.45. The company had a trading volume of 40,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,989. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.34. Safety Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $103.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $215.27 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

