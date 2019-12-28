Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:D)

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.47). The firm had revenue of C$57.43 million for the quarter.

