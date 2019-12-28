Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of HYT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,957. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78. Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $11.38.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

