York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

York Water has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. York Water has a dividend payout ratio of 62.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect York Water to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.

Shares of YORW traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.75. The stock had a trading volume of 55,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. York Water has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $47.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.81 million, a PE ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.06.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. York Water had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 29.02%. The company had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that York Water will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on YORW shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of York Water in a report on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised York Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. York Water presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Dividend History for York Water (NASDAQ:YORW)

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08
Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share
Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share
York Water Co Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share
York Water Co Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share
Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46
Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46
CT Real Estate Investment Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share
CT Real Estate Investment Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share
BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10
BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report