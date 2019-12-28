York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

York Water has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. York Water has a dividend payout ratio of 62.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect York Water to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.

Shares of YORW traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.75. The stock had a trading volume of 55,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. York Water has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $47.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.81 million, a PE ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.06.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. York Water had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 29.02%. The company had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that York Water will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on YORW shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of York Water in a report on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised York Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. York Water presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

