Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 99.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 112.2%.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance alerts:

NYSE:ARI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,384. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.59. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 12 month low of $16.43 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 50.29 and a current ratio of 50.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.65.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $85.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.97 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 63.86% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARI shares. Compass Point started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.