CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from CT Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$121.76 million during the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CT Real Estate Investment in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

