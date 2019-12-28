BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:BLW traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $16.39. 299,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,209. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average is $15.53. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $16.47.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

