Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

BBN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.52. The company had a trading volume of 126,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,663. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.09. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $25.65.

In related news, insider Spencer Matthew 533,000 shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th.

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

