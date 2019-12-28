Cervus Equipment Corp. (TSE:CVL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Cervus Equipment Corp. (TSE:CVL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C($0.47). The business had revenue of C$317.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$383.20 million.

