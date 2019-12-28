BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

FRA stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.49. 445,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,277. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $13.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.77.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

