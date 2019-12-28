National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from National Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

National Research has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. National Research has a payout ratio of 72.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NRC traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $66.64. 18,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,450. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. National Research has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $68.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 0.79.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 130.25% and a net margin of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Barbara Mowry sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $111,746.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,642.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $89,516.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,446 shares of company stock worth $1,863,366. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered National Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

