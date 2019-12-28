Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.174 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$97.35 million during the quarter.

