Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

AIF stock traded down C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$38.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,310. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 476.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.30. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of C$21.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.22.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$136.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$135.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 1.5499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.17.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

