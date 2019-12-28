Brokerages Expect Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. Ardmore Shipping reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Ardmore Shipping’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ardmore Shipping has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

NYSE ASC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.84. 159,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,597. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $299.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average is $7.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 223.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 70,939 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 200,280 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 47,180 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2,160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 78,756 shares during the period. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC now owns 59,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

