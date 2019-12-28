Zacks: Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.40 (Strong Buy) from the five brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $24.60 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Sitime an industry rank of 41 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Sitime alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Sitime in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sitime in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sitime in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sitime in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sitime in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, insider Arthur D. Chadwick acquired 50,000 shares of Sitime stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $850,500.00. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist acquired 7,692 shares of Sitime stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $130,840.92.

Shares of SITM traded up $1.15 on Monday, reaching $22.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,600. Sitime has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $22.99.

Sitime Company Profile

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sitime (SITM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sitime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sitime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.