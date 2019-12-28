Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) to post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.00. Twilio reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Twilio to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.25.

Shares of TWLO stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.43. 1,902,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,674. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. Twilio has a 12-month low of $80.13 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.54 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $109,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total value of $2,470,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,749 shares of company stock valued at $20,283,718 over the last ninety days. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 94.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 195.1% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 153.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1,033.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

