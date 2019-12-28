Zacks: Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Zacks has also assigned Astrotech an industry rank of 70 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Astrotech alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Astrotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTC remained flat at $$1.82 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,547. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15. Astrotech has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral Images Corporation. The Astro Scientific segment manufactures chemical detection and analysis instrumentation that detects and identifies trace amounts of explosives and narcotics.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astrotech (ASTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.