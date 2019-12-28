Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) to announce sales of $13.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Joint’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.35 million. Joint posted sales of $9.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Joint will report full year sales of $47.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.62 million to $47.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $60.42 million, with estimates ranging from $59.64 million to $61.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Joint.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Joint had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 104.54%. The company had revenue of $12.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JYNT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Joint from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Joint stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.28. The stock had a trading volume of 72,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,419. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Joint has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $225.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average of $18.22.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $1,776,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bandera Partners LLC increased its holdings in Joint by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,364,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,830,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Joint by 1,224.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after buying an additional 711,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Joint by 42.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 538,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after buying an additional 159,034 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Joint by 17.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 254,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 37,653 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Joint by 27.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after buying an additional 52,879 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

