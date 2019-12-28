Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $711.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will announce $711.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $684.96 million to $750.36 million. Marvell Technology Group reported sales of $744.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark set a $30.00 target price on Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $30.00 target price on Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.28.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $26.69. 4,428,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,854,135. Marvell Technology Group has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.24%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $355,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $4,461,900. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 485,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 941,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,462,000 after purchasing an additional 157,913 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 198.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 222,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 59,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

