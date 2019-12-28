Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $711.16 Million

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will announce $711.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $684.96 million to $750.36 million. Marvell Technology Group reported sales of $744.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark set a $30.00 target price on Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $30.00 target price on Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.28.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $26.69. 4,428,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,854,135. Marvell Technology Group has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.24%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $355,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $4,461,900. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 485,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 941,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,462,000 after purchasing an additional 157,913 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 198.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 222,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 59,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marvell Technology Group (MRVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokerages Expect Ardmore Shipping Corp to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share
Brokerages Expect Ardmore Shipping Corp to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share
Zacks: Sitime Corp Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages
Zacks: Sitime Corp Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages
Ixcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $402,772.00
Ixcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $402,772.00
Twilio Inc Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share
Twilio Inc Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share
Zacks: Astrotech Corp Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts
Zacks: Astrotech Corp Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts
Joint Corp Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.20 Million
Joint Corp Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.20 Million


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report