Vertcoin Price Tops $0.16 (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002204 BTC on popular exchanges including QBTC, Poloniex, Coinroom and CryptoBridge. Vertcoin has a market cap of $8.57 million and approximately $132,204.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,367.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.95 or 0.01762903 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $208.95 or 0.02834528 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00592816 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011277 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00621310 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00060962 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00023888 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00385800 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 52,748,872 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Bittrex, Upbit, Coinroom, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, YoBit, CoinEgg, Poloniex, Bleutrade, QBTC, Bitsane and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

