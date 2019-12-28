Nano Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, Nano has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market cap of $85.92 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00008747 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, CoinEx, Gate.io and RightBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,367.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.95 or 0.01762903 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.95 or 0.02834528 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00592816 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011277 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00621310 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00060962 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00023888 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00385800 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, OKEx, Koinex, Mercatox, Bit-Z, CoinFalcon, Gate.io, Bitinka, Coindeal, RightBTC, Kucoin, HitBTC, Nanex and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

