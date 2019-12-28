$197.63 Million in Sales Expected for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) will report sales of $197.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $195.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $199.00 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted sales of $164.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year sales of $729.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $728.17 million to $731.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $847.20 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $961.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.32 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

In related news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $154,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,640.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $142,950.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 425,988 shares of company stock valued at $8,266,683. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,284,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,540 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,447,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,130 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 155.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,288,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,485,000 after purchasing an additional 784,721 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,714,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,476,000 after purchasing an additional 679,968 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 927,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 644,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTOS stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $17.77. The company had a trading volume of 791,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,996. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 104.53, a PEG ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.08. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $25.08.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.