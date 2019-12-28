Zacks: Brokerages Expect Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) will post sales of $1.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Select Medical’s earnings. Select Medical posted sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Medical will report full year sales of $5.42 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $5.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Select Medical.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on SEM. ValuEngine cut shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price target on shares of Select Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

In other Select Medical news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 74,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $1,352,661.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 970,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,552,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $54,420.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 970,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,484,085.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 305,865 shares of company stock worth $6,129,702. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

SEM stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.11. The company had a trading volume of 299,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,155. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34. Select Medical has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

