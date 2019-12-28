China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 144,900 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the November 28th total of 118,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of China Automotive Systems stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $3.20. 68,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,259. China Automotive Systems has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $100.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $100.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that China Automotive Systems will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,433 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.07% of China Automotive Systems worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

