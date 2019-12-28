Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Short Interest Down 11.4% in December

Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 321,700 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the November 28th total of 363,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 113,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

CAMT stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,701. The stock has a market cap of $400.16 million, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.63. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. Camtek had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Camtek will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 36,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.