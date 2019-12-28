Short Interest in BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) Increases By 38.0%

BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the November 28th total of 15,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut BroadVision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get BroadVision alerts:

BroadVision stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,656. BroadVision has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $3.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96.

BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. BroadVision had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter.

About BroadVision

BroadVision, Inc develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct interactions and transactions with employees, partners, and customers through a personalized self-service model. The company offers business agility suite, a portal that provides personalized views of information and processes; commerce agility suite, an e-commerce system for transacting business on the Web; Clearvale, an enterprise social network solution; Clear, a human resources management system; QuickSilver, a publishing system for large and complex documents; and Vmoso, a cloud application for conducting virtual enterprise communications, mobile workgroup collaborations, and social business engagements.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for BroadVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BroadVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.