Short Interest in BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) Increases By 38.0%

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the November 28th total of 15,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut BroadVision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

BroadVision stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,656. BroadVision has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $3.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96.

BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. BroadVision had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter.

About BroadVision

BroadVision, Inc develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct interactions and transactions with employees, partners, and customers through a personalized self-service model. The company offers business agility suite, a portal that provides personalized views of information and processes; commerce agility suite, an e-commerce system for transacting business on the Web; Clearvale, an enterprise social network solution; Clear, a human resources management system; QuickSilver, a publishing system for large and complex documents; and Vmoso, a cloud application for conducting virtual enterprise communications, mobile workgroup collaborations, and social business engagements.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for BroadVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BroadVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Casa Systems Inc Short Interest Update
Casa Systems Inc Short Interest Update
China Automotive Systems, Inc. Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
China Automotive Systems, Inc. Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Camtek LTD. Short Interest Down 11.4% in December
Camtek LTD. Short Interest Down 11.4% in December
Short Interest in BroadVision, Inc. Increases By 38.0%
Short Interest in BroadVision, Inc. Increases By 38.0%
Bridgford Foods Co. Short Interest Update
Bridgford Foods Co. Short Interest Update
Bank of Marin Bancorp Short Interest Up 18.4% in December
Bank of Marin Bancorp Short Interest Up 18.4% in December


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report