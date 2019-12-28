Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Short Interest Update

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the November 28th total of 34,900 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRID traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.73 million, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.08. Bridgford Foods has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $38.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 7.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 11.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 27.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 42.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 7,151.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 71,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

BRID has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Bridgford Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Bridgford Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

About Bridgford Foods

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. It primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

