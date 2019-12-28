Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Short Interest Up 18.4% in December

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 116,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the November 28th total of 98,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, insider Min Situ sold 771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $33,808.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,816.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Pelham sold 3,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $142,066.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,577.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,814 shares of company stock valued at $831,505 over the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 97,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 38,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

BMRC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,694. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.96. The firm has a market cap of $625.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.55. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $38.61 and a one year high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $26.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.19 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMRC. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

