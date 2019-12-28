Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 106,200 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the November 28th total of 84,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, EVP James F. Gardunio sold 3,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $87,808.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,271.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $141,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,162 shares of company stock valued at $363,809. Insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 83,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.17. 17,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,242. The firm has a market cap of $447.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.46. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

BSRR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

