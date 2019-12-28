Short Interest in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Increases By 18.3%

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the November 28th total of 72,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 71,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMTC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 253.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,213,000 after acquiring an additional 177,000 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $3,860,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1,243.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 94,318 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 68.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 62,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 584,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 38,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMTC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $41.18. The stock had a trading volume of 38,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,435. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average is $37.22. The company has a market cap of $828.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52 week low of $32.84 and a 52 week high of $41.40.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.45 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 22.13%. Equities analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMTC shares. ValuEngine lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

