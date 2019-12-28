Ampleforth Market Cap Hits $1.56 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Ampleforth has a market cap of $1.56 million and $791,820.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00013716 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038256 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $436.18 or 0.05917188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029769 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035872 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

AMPL is a token. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 8,095,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,539,914 tokens. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

