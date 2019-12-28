Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE CRT traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.07. 88,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,457. The company has a market cap of $46.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.90. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.62.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 73.28% and a net margin of 91.06%.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

