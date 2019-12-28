Summit Industrial Income REIT Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:SMU)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.76. The company had revenue of C$24.66 million for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Sunday, October 20th.

