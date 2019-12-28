Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.
Shares of Extendicare stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$8.59. 111,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,905. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 489.52. Extendicare has a 1 year low of C$6.14 and a 1 year high of C$9.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.64. The company has a market capitalization of $765.07 million and a P/E ratio of 30.68.
Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$282.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$279.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Extendicare will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.
Extendicare Company Profile
Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.
