Dillard’s, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Dillard’s has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Dillard’s has a payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dillard’s to earn $3.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Dillard’s stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,866. Dillard’s has a 12-month low of $47.95 and a 12-month high of $86.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.51.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.37. Dillard’s had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Dillard’s’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Dillard’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other Dillard’s news, Director H. Lee Hastings III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $216,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

