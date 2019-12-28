Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Sun Communities has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Sun Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 173.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Sun Communities to earn $5.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.4%.

NYSE SUI traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.16. The company had a trading volume of 443,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,723. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.74 and a 200 day moving average of $146.36. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $97.49 and a 1-year high of $166.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.20.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $18,285,000.00. Also, Director Brian M. Hermelin bought 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $148.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,964.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

