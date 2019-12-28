null Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:AEF)

null (NYSE:AEF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

null has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 24.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE AEF traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $7.72. 48,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,816. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16. null has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $7.73.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

