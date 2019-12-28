Raiden Network Token Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Raiden Network Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, Bilaxy and Bibox. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $5.89 million and approximately $821,336.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,593,936 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

Raiden Network Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, Kucoin, Gate.io, IDEX, Bilaxy, Kyber Network, OKEx, Ethfinex, LATOKEN, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

