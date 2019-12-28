$8.20 Billion in Sales Expected for CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) to announce $8.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.29 billion. CNH Industrial also reported sales of $8.20 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year sales of $28.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.42 billion to $28.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $28.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.85 billion to $29.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 184,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 41,218 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 2,144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,264,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,258 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,210,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227,266 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 16,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNHI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,871. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

