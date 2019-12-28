GameCredits (GAME) Price Reaches $0.0413 on Top Exchanges

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0413 or 0.00000563 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last week, GameCredits has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. GameCredits has a total market cap of $2.89 million and $23,855.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00592816 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011277 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010177 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000236 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.com . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, HitBTC, Upbit, BitBay, YoBit, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bittrex, Coinrail and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GAMEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.