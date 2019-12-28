$231.61 Million in Sales Expected for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to report $231.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $254.55 million and the lowest is $219.15 million. Exelixis posted sales of $228.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year sales of $948.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $899.50 million to $982.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $996.53 million, with estimates ranging from $927.55 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $271.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.17 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 64.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Exelixis from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

In other news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 26,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $465,588.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,118. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

EXEL traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,199,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,893. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.78. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $25.31.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

